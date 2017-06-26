“Some states want to sow religious strife in Azerbaijan”

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Some states interfere in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs and want to sow religious strife in the country, Chairman of the Clerical Office of Caucasus Muslims Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said.

He made the remarks June 26 in Baku after a prayer at the Taza Pir Mosque on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

Azerbaijan is a tolerant state, where all conditions are created for believers and religious discrimination in the country is unacceptable, he noted.

“Recently, financial support to religious communities in Azerbaijan has been rendered in accordance with the order of the country’s President Ilham Aliyev,” Pashazade said. “The financial support was rendered to the Muslims, Christians and Jews. This is the policy of the head of the Azerbaijani state, and this policy is bearing fruit.”