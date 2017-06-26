Iranian Supreme Leader calls for unity among Muslims

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for unity among Muslim nations describing the issue of Palestine as the first priority of the Islamic community.

Addressing a group of government officials and ambassadors of the Muslim countries to Tehran on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr on Monday, the supreme leader termed discord and disagreements as the main issue of the Islamic world, the leader’s official website reported.

He accused the enemies of Muslims of fanning the flames of disagreement saying unity and preventing any discord would work in the favor of all Islamic countries.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.