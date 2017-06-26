First Adhan sounded on lands freed from Armenia’s occupation – Pashazade

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

It’s a great joy that in the month of Ramadan, Adhan (a Muslim call to prayer) first sounded on the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Chairman of the Clerical Office of Caucasus Muslims Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said.

He made the remarks June 26 in Baku after a prayer at the Taza Pir Mosque on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

“I wish that our lands soon be liberated, and that Adhan sound in Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Pashazade. “We are glad that today there is unity in Azerbaijan.”

The increase in the number of mosques in Azerbaijan is a welcome fact: in the period of the former USSR there were only 17 mosques in Azerbaijan, and today their number exceeds 2,000, he added.

“The beautiful mosque built in the Jojug Marjanli village gives us hope that our lands will soon be liberated,” Pashazade said.