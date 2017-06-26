Kaspersky Lab outlines key areas of co-op with Azerbaijani state sector

2017-06-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Kaspersky Lab outlined the key areas of cooperation with the Azerbaijani state agencies, Eugene Kaspersky, head of the company, said at a meeting with reporters in Baku.

Kaspersky said that the issue concerns the transport, energy and education projects.

"As far as I know, Azerbaijan is implementing a project on the development and creation of a fully automated oil platform, which means the relevance of the issue of digital security,” he added.

“We are very glad to cooperate with Azerbaijan,” he said. “We will continue to cooperate not only through traditional computer and mobile security systems, but also in the sphere of industry and production. The information infrastructure is now becoming more vulnerable as the plotters become more professional and can attack not only computer systems, but also industrial ones."

He added that the prospects of cooperation within the "Smart City" project will be considered as part of cooperation with the public sector of the country.