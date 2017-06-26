Fire at Iranian refinery poisons 100 workers

2017-06-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Huge fire engulfed a sulfur warehouse at Esfahan refinery in central Iran this morning leaving at least 100 workers injured.

The fire erupted at 11:00 local time and the gas produced from burning sulfur poisoned workers, ILNA news agency reported.

According to the report, ambulances have been sent to the scene following the incident to transport victims to nearby hospitals.

So far no report has been released on the death toll.