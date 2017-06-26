Iranian security forces strike terrorists possessing large arms depot

2017-06-26 14:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Minister of Intelligence Mahmoud Alavi has said that his forces have struck a terrorist group possessing large ammunition and arms.

The minister said that following a timely measure taken by the security forces the terrorist group came under attack on Sunday, IRNA news agency reported.

He made the remarks in an interview with reporters on the sidelines of Eid al-Fitr ceremony held on Monday in Tehran. However the minister did not provide further details on the anti-terror operation.

Iranian security forces have arrested dozens of suspects over the past weeks following the terror attacks on capital Tehran. Two separate attacks rocked the capital city on June 7, leaving at least 17 dead and 54 injured.