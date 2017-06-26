Military bands to perform on occasion of Day of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

The military bands will perform on the occasion of the Day of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Baku June 26, the Azerbaijani defense ministry told Trend.

The performances will be held from 17:00 to 19:00 (UTC+4) in the Seaside National Park (in front of fountains in the Azadlig Square), the Seaside National Park (in front of the national flag on the Azneft Square); the Ahmadli settlement in the Heydar Aliyev park; the Zarifa Aliyeva park; the park of officers; the Fountain Square.