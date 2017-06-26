Unexploded artillery shell detected in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

An unexploded 76 mm artillery shell was detected in the Sabunchu district of Baku on the territory called ‘Gulchuluk state farm’ while inspecting a garden, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend June 26.

The detected ammunition was taken from the territory to defuse it.

In general, ANAMA specialists detected 5,780 unexploded ordnance, as well as 191 anti-tank and 30 antipersonnel mines, in Azerbaijan since January 1, 2017.