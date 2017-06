Trump says Supreme Court decision on travel ban 'a clear victory'

2017-06-27 02:22 | www.trend.az | 1

U.S. President Donald Trump praised the Supreme Court's decision on Monday to review the legality of his temporary ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees, and to allow it to be partly implemented in the meantime, Reuters reported.

"Today's unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security," Trump said in a statement released by the White House, adding: "Today's ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our Nation's homeland."