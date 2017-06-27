Soldier martyred in clash with PKK in eastern Turkey

2017-06-27 06:09 | www.trend.az | 0

One soldier was martyred Monday in a clash between security forces and PKK terrorists in this eastern province, according to security sources.

The clash in the Karakocan district also injured another solder, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, Anadolu reported.

The source said the operation against the PKK continues in region.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.