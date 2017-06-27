US says Assad may be planning chemical attack

The U.S. said late Monday it has "potential" evidence the Syrian regime could be preparing for a new chemical weapon attack, Anadolu reported.

The White House said it detected activities similar to preparations ahead of a chemical attack April 4. The attack prompted widespread criticism from the international community.

President Donald Trump responded by launching dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian air field his administration said was used to carry out the deadly attack.

"The United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria," spokesman Sean Spicer said in a statement using another name for Daesh. "If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price."

Specifics on what evidence the White House is basing its claims on were not immediately available.