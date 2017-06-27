Turkmenistan working on big projects in gas & chemical industry

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan will strengthen the development of the gas and chemical industry in the next 10 years, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The country’s Deputy Prime Minister Maksat Babayev presented a number of projects at the last governmental meeting.

Particularly, it is planned to reconstruct a natural gas processing plant and the production of liquefied gas at the Bagaja deposit in Lebap province and build a gas and chemical complex with the capacity of 80,000 tons of styrene-butadiene rubber and 45,000 tons of polystyrene per year on its basis.

A big investment project is proposed to be implemented at the fields of Central Karakum, located near the Yylanly gas compressor station in the Dashoguz province. As part of the project, it is planned to build a plant to process two billion cubic meters of natural gas and produce 70,000 tons of liquefied gas.

The second phase of this plant’s facilities is designed for the production of 200,000 tons of low-density polyethylene.

It is planned to build a gas and chemical complex in the Kiyanly village of Balkan province in order to produce 200,000 tons of linear low-density polyethylene, 390,000 tons of polypropylene, 100,000 tons of polyvinylchloride, 10,000 tons of liquefied gas, 82,000 tons of caustic soda and 10,000 tons of hydrochloric acid.