Automobile bridge at Turkmen-Iran border nearly ready

2017-06-27

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 24

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan is completing construction of an automobile bridge across the Tejen River at the Serakhs-Sarakhs (Turkmenistan-Iran) checkpoint, Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister for Transport and Communications Dadebay Amangeldiev said.

He made the remarks June 24 at a government meeting in Turkmenistan, the country’s government said in a message.

The length of the bridge is 96 meters, and the width is 15.1 meters. The capacity of the facility is about 2,000 cars per day, the message said.

The 105 kilometer-long Tejen-Serakhs motorway, which leads to the new bridge, has been also overhauled, according to the message.

"The commissioning of these facilities will contribute to the growth of regular international flights and increase in the volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Iran," the message said.