Azerbaijan to present report on e-commerce market’s state to European Commission

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan prepared a report on current state of markets of electronic commerce (e-commerce) and electronic logistics (e-logistics) as part of the "Harmonizing Digital Markets of EU and Eastern Partnership Countries – HDM Initiative", Tofig Babayev, director of the Regional Information Technologies Academy (RITA), told Trend.

He noted that the report reflects all aspects related to the digitization of e-commerce and e-logistics procedures. Meanwhile, legal and legislative aspects were studied in this area, added Babayev.

"The prepared proposals will be presented to the European Commission this month, and a ministerial meeting will be held in Brussels in September, where decisions will be made to allocate funds for the development of software solutions for automating the processes associated with e-commerce and e-logistics," said RITA director. "When we talk about logistics, it envisages the sending and receiving goods by all modes of transport."

Earlier, Babayev said that representatives of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, as well as the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan were involved in the research conducted in Azerbaijan.

According to the survey results, recommendations will be prepared for the implementation of short-term, medium-term and long-term projects. Particularly, the Viking project can be noted. This is a transport corridor from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, with the possibility of further expansion to the Caspian Sea and further.