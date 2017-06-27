Turkmenistan, Germany to hold business talks

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 27

Germany’s Frankfurt am Main will host a business meeting entitled "Turkmenistan–Germany: Potential for Promising Cooperation" on July 10-12, the Turkmen government said in a message.

A joint business forum and an exhibition of Turkmen products will be held as part of the event.

The meeting will be attended by heads of companies operating in the fields of computer technology, petroleum and chemical industries, energy, construction, engineering, agriculture, food industry, transportation and logistics.

As of late 2016, 167 investment projects and contracts involving German capital worth $540 million and about 555 million euros were registered in Turkmenistan.

The German side had previously said the country’s companies were willing to participate in major infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan, including the project for reconstruction of a sea port in Turkmenbashi and creation of the national tourist zone Avaza by the Caspian Sea.