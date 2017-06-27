UK oilfield service company to open purpose built facility in Baku

2017-06-27 12:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

EXPRO international oilfield service company, headquartered in the UK, plans to complete the construction of a new purpose built facility within Shah Deniz 2 project in Baku in October 2017, said the company's manager for Azerbaijan Andy Sadler.

He made the remarks during the 4th Caspian forum "Offshore Integrated Project Management & Methods of Production Enhancement of Oil & Gas" in Baku June 23.

"The new facility will be capable to handle both existing and future projects and is designed to accommodate all EXPRO services lines," said Sadler.

EXPRO has had a presence in the Caspian region since 2007, when it was awarded a contract to supply completion landing strings for Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields.

In 2014, EXPRO was awarded the contract to build landing strings for Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2.