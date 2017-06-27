Kazakhstan returns over 80 tons of infected Azerbaijani potatoes

2017-06-27 12:22 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

An inspection of quarantine products of high phytosanitary risk has revealed violations, according to Kazakh and the Eurasian Economic Union legislation, the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture said June 27.

In particular, as much as 81.5 tons of potatoes imported from Azerbaijan was revealed to be partially infectious, and thus was returned back.

Overall, 99.8 tons of quarantine products were returned back to exporting countries, including Russia, Uzbekistan, China, Kyrgyzstan.