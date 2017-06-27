IRGC vows to continue business despite Rouhani’s criticism

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has implicitly criticized the recent remarks by President Hassan Rouhani on the guards’ role in the country’s economy and its negative impact.



Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari has said that the IRGC over the past several years has been involved in economic activities due to requests from the administrations, urging the guards’ contribution to the country’s economy, Tasnim news agency reported.



Saying that the IRGC is committed to safeguard the Islamic Republic against the enemies, he added that the IRGC believes that the aliens only care about their own interests and are seeking to “milk Iran”.



He further warned the Iranian officials that putting trust in foreigners would only result in embarrassment.



The top general further refused that his organization is concentrating on economic and business, saying his organization seeks to fight poverty in the country.



He further pledged that IRGC will continue to help improving the livelihood of people, and reducing their economic burden.



