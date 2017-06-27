Official welcome ceremony held for Ilham Aliyev in Warsaw (PHOTO)

2017-06-27 12:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Warsaw.

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Presidential Palace.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at the square decorated with national flags of Azerbaijan and Poland.

Polish President Andrzej Duda greeted President Ilham Aliyev.

Polish state and government officials were introduced to Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to Andrzej Duda.

State anthems of Azerbaijan and Poland were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the president of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev saluted Polish soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The presidents posed for official photos.

President Ilham Aliyev met with representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Poland and members of Warsaw City Council.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state to the accompaniment of a military march.