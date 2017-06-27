Iran calls for expansion of trade ties with Germany

2017-06-27 14:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called for deepening trade ties with Germany.



At a meeting with German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries, on Tuesday, Zarif said that Iran would be a proper partner for the European country regarding producing joint goods and exporting them to other countries, IRNA news agency reported.



Zarif arrived in Berlin on Monday on the first leg of his European tour for talks on broadening bilateral ties. He is scheduled to leave for Italy next.



The annual trade turnover between Iran and Germany stands at about $3 billion.

