Greece says aims to enhance co-op with Turkmenistan

2017-06-27 14:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Relations between Turkmenistan and Greece are based on sincere friendship that has long been linking the peoples of the two countries, President of Greece Prokopios Pavlopoulos said in a letter to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Greek president addressed the letter on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Pavlopoulos said he looks forward to further strengthening of the bilateral cooperation in many areas, including the political, economic and trade spheres.