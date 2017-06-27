Turkmenistan’s wheat harvest reaches 1 mln tons

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s commodity points have already received one million tons of wheat, the Turkmen government said in a message June 27.

The message said that farmers are expected to send the planned 1,600,000 tons of grain to commodity points.

The harvesting is now ongoing in Turkmenistan. The grain areaof the country is 760,000 hectares.

Turkmenistan was awarded with a special prize by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for achievements in the field of food security.