Hungary opens embassy in Tashkent

2017-06-27 15:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 27

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Tashkent hosted an official ceremony of opening the Hungarian Embassy on June 27, Trend correspondent reports.

The ceremony was attended by Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, who had earlier arrived in Tashkent, and Hungarian Ambassador in Uzbekistan Peter Santo.

The national flag of Hungary and the flag of the EU were raised over the building of the Hungarian Embassy in Tashkent.

Abdulaziz Kamilov greeted the Hungarian delegation and expressed confidence that the Hungarian Embassy will play an active bridging role between the two countries.

“I want to express my confidence that today we are opening a new page in the history of Uzbekistan-Hungary relations and we will continue the joint work on active promotion of the mutually beneficial and fruitful cooperation between our countries,” he noted.

The Uzbek FM also said that during the visit, the Hungarian delegation had constructive and productive talks with the Uzbek side.

The parties mulled the state and prospects of the bilateral relations in political, trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres and confirmed the mutual interest and desire to foster Uzbekistan-Hungary cooperation.

Diplomatic ties between Uzbekistan and Hungary were established in March 1992.