Mehriban Aliyeva attends ceremony to give new apartments to IDP families in Masazir (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

A ceremony has been held in Masazir settlement, Absheron district, to give new apartments to IDP families living in unusable buildings.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

A total of 164 IDP families have been provided with new apartments in the “Yeni Baki” complex in Masazir. Fifty IDP families have been provided with new apartments in the Binagadi Youth Town in Mehdiabad settlement. All apartments are refurbished and supplied with kitchen furniture.

A total of 214 new apartments will be given to IDP families living in unusable “Energetika” boarding house in Shuvalan settlement, Khazar district, and in an unusable building on Ganja Avenue in Khatai district.

On 9 March 2017, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva chaired a meeting on the resettlement of IDP families temporarily living in dormitories in the cities of Baku and Sumgayit.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the ceremony to give new apartments to IDP families in Masazir settlement, Absheron district.

IDPs Rafiz Karimov from Fuzuli district, Vusala Fataliyeva from Shusha, Zabila Jafarova and Amirkhan Zeynalov from Lachin thanked for the attention paid to them.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed Khojaly martyr family Ulduza Khojayeva`s apartment.