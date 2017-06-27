Zarif meets German president in Berlin

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

The meeting between Zarif and Steinmeier took place after the Iranian foreign minister conferred with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel and they also attended a joint press conference in the German capital.

Zarif attended the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin where he termed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as a win-win solution.

The Iranian foreign minister also met German finance minister on Monday and the two sides discussed expansion of banking relations.