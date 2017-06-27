At least 34 injured after New York city subway train derails

Nearly three dozen of people were injured on Tuesday amid New York City subway train derailmant, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said in a message, Sputnik reported.

"At this point 34 patients reported injured, all non-life-threatening," the FDNY stated on Twitter.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) confirmed in a Twitter post that an "A" train had derailed at 125 Street.

The MTA added that three disabled trains had been evacuated and passengers were taken safely above ground.