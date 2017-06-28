3 soldiers martyred in SE Turkey PKK attack

2017-06-28 01:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Three soldiers, who were heavily injured in a PKK attack in Turkey's southeastern province of Sirnak earlier on Tuesday, have succumbed to their injuries at hospital, a security source said, Anadolu reported.

Members of the terrorist PKK armed with long-barreled weapons fired at a military vehicle in Uludere district, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

An operation has been launched to capture the terrorists, the source added.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.