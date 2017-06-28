University of Texas at Dallas evacuated due to bomb threat

Everyone on the campus of the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) has been ordered to evacuate all buildings and parking garages due to a bomb threat, the university said in a statement on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

"All UTD faculty, staff, students and visitors need to immediately evacuate all buildings and parking garages on campus," the university stated in a Twitter message. "We received a bomb threat and are working with [University of Texas at Dallas Police Department] to make sure the campus is safe."

Later, the police said that the bomb threat was a hoax and cancelled the evacuation.