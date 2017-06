Trump, Macron in phone call discuss agenda for G20 summit

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call spoke about the situation in the Middle East and the upcoming G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg scheduled for July 7-8, Sputnik reported.

"The two leaders [Trump and Macron] also discussed the current situation in the Middle East and reviewed the agenda for the upcoming G20 Summit," the release stated on Tuesday.