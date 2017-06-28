Escalating tensions in Syria to serve Daesh: Zarif

2017-06-28 03:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on the US to stop supporting the terrorist groups in Syria, and said that current approach of the US will only serve the militants, especially Daesh (the ISIS terrorist group), IRNA reported.

“Another dangerous US escalation in Syria on fake pretext will only serve ISIS, precisely when it’s being wiped out by Iraqi and Syrian people,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

“Instead of pursuing the policies that strengthen the extremists, the US should join the real war against them,” the Iranian foreign minister added.

In relevant remarks earlier on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov underlined that Moscow, Tehran and Ankara as initiators of Syrian-Syrian talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, will cooperate on preparing an agreement to create de-escalation zones in Syria.

“The new round of Astana talks slated for July in Kazakhstan’s capital will focus on creating de-escalation zones to reduce tensions in Syria with the support of the Syrian government and the country’s armed opposition groups who have joined the peace process,” Lavrov told reporters.

The Russian foreign ministry recently confirmed that the new round of Astana talks will start in Astana, Kazakhstan, on July 4.

“The creation of de-escalation zones in Syria needs more studies to be carried out,” the Russian foreign minister said.

Lavrov reiterated that the Geneva and Astana talks will be held in parallel to each other.

A sum of four rounds of talks have already been held in Astana on Syrian crisis between the representatives of the Syrian government and armed opposition groups.