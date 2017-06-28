Iraqi army wins back Mosul district in battle against Daesh

The Iraqi Army took al-Mashahda district in Mosul’s Old City in its fight against the forces of Daesh terrorist group, the army’s press service said Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

"The 16th infantry division has liberated al-Mashahda district in the Old City of Mosul and raised Iraq’s flag above its buildings," the statement published on its Facebook platform reads.

On Monday, the Iraqi Army informed that it had liberated al-Faruq district of Mosul, also an area in the Old City. It said last week that it was preparing to storm the city center where less than 200 Daesh militants still remain.

The operation to retake Mosul from the Islamic State forces began in October 2016, aided by the US-led coalition. On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi said the announcement of Mosul’s liberation from terrorist forces might be made within days.