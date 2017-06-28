Argentina struck by 4.6-magnitude earthquake

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred Wednesday in Argentina’s Catamarca province, Sputnik reported citing the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter of the quake, which rocked Argentina at 00:44 GMT, was located at a depth of 151.7 kilometers (about 93.8 miles), 53 kilometers (about 32.9 miles) north-west of Poman department, according to the USGS.

No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been provided to date.