Iran drills over 75 km of oil & gas wells in 3 months

2017-06-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) drilled over 75 kilometers of oil and gas wells using its drilling fleet during the first quarter of Iran’s current fiscal year (March 20-June 21), Hamid Reza Khoshayand, deputy managing director of NIDC, said.

The company carried out drilling of 42 offshore and onshore oil and gas wells during the period, Khoshayand said, NIDC reported June 25.

The wells included 14 delineation wells one exploratory and 27 repairing ones, he added.

The National Iranian South Oil Fields Company (NISOC) shared 33 of the drilled wells, followed by Iranian Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (seven wells), and Iranian Offshore Oil Company (two well), he said.

The NIDC owns 74 light, heavy and ultra-heavy onshore and offshore drilling rigs with over 17,000 employees.

The company carried out drilling of 193 offshore and onshore oil and gas wells (293 kilometers) during the last Iranian fiscal year (ended March 20, 2017).