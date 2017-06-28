Three dead in small plane crash in southern Australia

2017-06-28 09:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Three people aboard a small plane were killed Wednesday when it crashed in the Suttontown region near Mount Gambier, according to police, Anadolu reported.

South Australia Police (SAPOL) said in a statement the single-engine Tobago type plane crashed in a field.

Authorities did not disclose how many people were aboard the plane nor the identities of the deceased.

The statement said the Australian Transport Safety Bureau has opened an investigation into the crash.

Three people were killed last month in a plane crash near Renmark.