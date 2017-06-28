Another ceasefire violation from Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 146 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 28.

Armenians were using large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district, Kamarli, Gaymagli and Giziljhajili villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as Berkaber and Paravakar villages of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghdam, Kokhanabi and Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari and Aygedzor villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Goyali and Zamanli villages of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Yusifjanli and Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu, Dilagarda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.