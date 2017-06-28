Turkish Armed Forces enter Syria’s Idlib

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces entered the Syrian city of Idlib, the Turkish media outlets reported June 28.

According to the reports, a military base will be created in the city. It was also reported that the Turkish Armed Forces together with the Russian Armed Forces will ensure security in the Syrian city.

Earlier, the Turkish president’s Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said that Turkish and Russian personnel will be deployed in Syria’s northern Idlib region as part of a de-escalation agreement brokered by Russia last month.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed over 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The IS, YPG and PYD are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

