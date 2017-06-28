EIB plans to begin providing loans in Uzbekistan

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) plans to begin providing loans in Uzbekistan in the near future, the bank’s Senior Press Officer Dušan Ondrejička told Trend.

"The European Investment Bank is negotiating with the Republic of Uzbekistan a Framework Agreement that is providing a legal basis for operations of the Bank in the country. We hope that this process will be accomplished by a signature of the Framework Agreement soon," Ondrejička said.

He noted that when the respective Framework Agreement is signed the EIB will start to identify projects for financing in Uzbekistan on the basis of the bank’s eligibility criteria and in line with EIB external lending mandate.

The EIB is the only bank owned by and representing the interests of the EU member states. It works closely with other EU institutions to implement EU policy. More than 90 percent of the bank’s activity is in Europe. The bank is also are a big investor around the world.

