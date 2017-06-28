Turkmenistan, Japan hold business talks

2017-06-28 11:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Tokyo hosted the 12th joint meeting of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen committees on economic cooperation, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

The two sides exchanged views on the issues of trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan.

The successful development of cooperation in such areas as transportation, chemistry, power industry, agriculture, industry, healthcare, communications, finance, trade, science, education, sport, tourism and ecology was noted during the meeting, according to the message.

A final protocol was signed following the joint meeting.

Japanese companies are engaged in various projects on diversification of the Turkmen economy. In 2014, a complex of plants for the production of ammonia and urea was built in the Mary city with their participation.

A sulfuric acid plant was commissioned in Turkmenabat in July 2016. Moreover, it is planned to put into operation a plant for the production of polyethylene and polypropylene in 2018.

Meanwhile, a plant for the production of urea and ammonia is being built in the Balkan region’s Garabogaz city, and a plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas is being built in Ovadandepe, Akhal province.

During the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Turkmenistan in October 2015, memorandums were signed for developing natural resources and the transport infrastructure of Turkmenistan. Meanwhile, agreements on a number of projects worth $18 billion were concluded between the two countries.