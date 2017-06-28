Iran's foreign minister arrives in Rome

2017-06-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Rome at the invitation of the Italian government for talks on expansion of bilateral ties and international developments.



Foreign Minister Zarif is scheduled to meet his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano and other senior officials during the official visit, IRNA reported.



Zarif earlier visited Berlin on the first leg of his European tour where he conferred several high-ranking officials and attended the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations.



According to the Eurostat Italy was Iran’s biggest trade partner in the EU over the first three months of 2017 as the two countries’ bilateral trade stood at 1.2 billion euro in the mentioned period.