Istanbul to host BSEC foreign ministers’ meeting

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Istanbul will host a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message June 28.

According to the message, the meeting will be held tomorrow, on June 29.

The message also says that during this 39th meeting, the latest developments in the region will be discussed, as well as the BSEC member countries will exchange views on topical issues.

BSEC was established in 1999 and includes 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.

BSEC Parliamentary Assembly, Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), the International Centre for Black Sea Studies (ICBSS) and BSEC Business Council also operate within the organization.

