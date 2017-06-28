OPEC oil price increases

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

OPEC oil basket’s price stood at $44.23 per barrel on June 27, or $1.09 more than on June 26, the cartel told Trend June 28.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Oil prices are decreasing June 28 morning as investors recoup the data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) about the increase in oil reserves in the US.

The price for September futures of the North Sea Brent oil mix decreased by 0.58 percent to $46.38 per barrel, while the price for August futures of WTI oil decreased by 0.79 percent to $43.89 per barrel as of 11:14 (UTC+4) June 28.

