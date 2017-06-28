New appointment at SOCAR Turkey Enerji

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Murat LeCompte has been appointed as the Chief of External Affairs at SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S., a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Turkey, the Turkish media outlets reported June 28.

According to the reports, LeCompte served as Chief External Affairs Officer at BP office in Turkey in 2006-2017.

SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S. is one of big investors in the Turkish economy. It is expected that the company’s consolidated turnover will reach $15 billion in 2018 and the company will become the second biggest industrial company in Turkey with 5,000 employees and $3 billion of export potential.

SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S. aims to become the biggest Turkish industrial company by 2023. The company also owns a controlling stake (51 percent) in the Petkim petrochemical complex on the Aliaga Peninsula.

