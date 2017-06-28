Turkish Air Force bombing PKK positions in Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Air Force is bombing the positions of the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization in the northern Iraq, the Turkish General Staff said in a message June 28.

According to the message, the Turkish aviation has destroyed two strongholds and seven terrorists have been killed.

Operations of the Air Force in northern Iraq continue.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

