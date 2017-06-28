Uzbekistan preparing to mark 26th anniversary of independence

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 28

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has adopted a decree “On preparation and holding of the 26th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan”, the Uzbek president’s press service said in a message.

The decree approved the composition of a republican commission for the preparation and holding of the 26th anniversary of the country’s independence.

According to the decree, the commission should develop a weekly program of organizational, practical, cultural, educational and awareness-raising activities.

Various competitions, concerts, meetings and cultural events dedicated to the Independence Day should be planned as part of the program.

The Independence Day is celebrated on September 1 in Uzbekistan.