Mirziyoyev urges media to become real platform for free expression of opinions

2017-06-28 14:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 28

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the press and media workers on the Press and Mass Media Day, which is celebrated on June 27 in the country.

Mirziyoyev congratulatory message has been posted on his official website.

The Uzbek president noted in his message that ensuring the pluralism of opinions and views in the national media space remains an important task.

Currently, when dialogue with the people, constant attention to the problems and needs of people are raised to the level of state policy, the transformation of each mass media outlet into a real platform for dialogue, a platform for free expression of opinions will help in achieving goals, according to the message.

Mirziyoyev also called for raising the issues of eliminating various barriers on the path to development, especially such negative manifestations as bureaucracy, indifference, extortion and corruption.

Currently, more than 1,500 media outlets operate in Uzbekistan – newspapers, magazines, radio and TV channels, online journalism.