Neither military, nor economic factors allow Armenia to inflict serious blow on Azerbaijan

2017-06-28 15:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

The statements of Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan that a serious blow will be inflicted on Azerbaijan and that eight Azerbaijani servicemen were allegedly killed in the last ten days are not true, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message June 28.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry perceives the words of Armenia’s defense minister with bitter irony and states that his amateurish speech, which is not grounded in real facts and disseminated with propaganda aim, is nothing but lie and impudence.

Neither military, economic, human resources, nor other factors make it possible for Armenia to inflict a serious blow on Azerbaijan, said the ministry’s message.

Azerbaijani soldiers and the up-to-date military equipment and armaments, which have a crushing power, are capable of suppressing any threat by the enemy, destroying it and restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, said the message.

As for the losses, it would be more appropriate if Sargsyan took up the cases of death in the Armenian army. It is the Armenian side that constantly hides losses at the front line and other cases of death in the army. Sargsyan would look sincere if, instead of voicing such delusional statements, he would correctly inform the Armenian public about the real number of losses of the Armenian side in recent days as a result of the retaliatory measures of the Azerbaijani army, says the Defense Ministry’s message.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.