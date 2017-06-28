Iran speaker vows parliament support for Tehran-Seoul deals

2017-06-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has assured that Iranian MPs will back the Tehran-Seoul agreements.



Speaking with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon in Seoul, the Iranian speaker termed cooperation between the two countries in various economic areas “a fresh start of reviving bilateral ties”, IRNA news agency reported.



Expressing Iran’s satisfaction with the growing ties between Tehran and Seoul, Larijani urged for broadening cooperation in banking, economic, energy, tourism and railroads spheres.



Larijani has arrived in Seoul to partake in the second meeting of Eurasian Parliament Speakers.



The two countries over the past months have been discussing a $13 billion deal on financing several development projects in the Islamic Republic including energy sector.