Russia’s Red Wings Airlines to launch flights to Azerbaijan
2017-06-28 15:17 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28
By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:
Russia’s Red Wings Airlines has obtained the permission to carry out flights to Azerbaijan, says a protocol posted on the website of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia).
According to the protocol, Red Wings Airlines obtained the permission to carry out flights on the routes Voronezh-Baku, Krasnoyarsk-Baku and Ufa-Baku twice a week each.
Red Wings Airlines is an air carrier based in Moscow. The company provides both scheduled passenger and cargo charter services.
