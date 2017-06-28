Russia’s Red Wings Airlines to launch flights to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Russia’s Red Wings Airlines has obtained the permission to carry out flights to Azerbaijan, says a protocol posted on the website of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia).

According to the protocol, Red Wings Airlines obtained the permission to carry out flights on the routes Voronezh-Baku, Krasnoyarsk-Baku and Ufa-Baku twice a week each.

Red Wings Airlines is an air carrier based in Moscow. The company provides both scheduled passenger and cargo charter services.

---

