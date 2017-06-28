Andrzej Duda: Azerbaijan is Poland’s important partner in South Caucasus, Caspian Sea region

2017-06-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

President of Poland Andrzej Duda has described Azerbaijan as his country’s important partner in the South Caucasus and Caspian Sea region.

“In this context, we attach a special emphasis to strengthening economic cooperation with Azerbaijan,” he told Azerbaijan-Poland business forum in Warsaw.

He referred to the documents signed earlier in the day, expressing his confidence that they will give impetus to the bilateral trade relations.

President Duda singled out the Joint Declaration on strategic partnership that he signed with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, saying it will strengthen cooperation between Poland and Azerbaijan.