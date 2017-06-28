One more Iranian airline to buy aircraft from Boeing

2017-06-28 17:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, June 23

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iranian carrier Qeshm Air has said it has sealed a new pact to buy advanced aircraft from Boeing.

The Ministry of Transport website quoted Mahmoud Shekarabi, the head of Qeshm Air, as having said June 23 that the company had placed an order for 10 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.

Shekarabi further said that the purchase of additional five planes from Boeing 737-800 family was also on agenda, noting the related deal with the American aviation major would be signed within the next two months.

He added that under arrangements made, Boeing is to obtain the required licenses from the US Treasury, adding that deliveries are expected to be made after 2022.

This is the third Iranian airliner announcing deals with plane makers this week. Zagros Airlines and Iran Airtour – two private Iranian airlines – announced on June 22 that they had signed agreements with Airbus to purchase a total of 73 passenger jets from the European plane-maker.

Accordingly, Zagros Airlines said it would buy 20 aircraft from the single-aisle Airbus A320neo family and eight A330neo planes. Iran Airtour’s order would comprise 45 planes of the A320neo type.

The country’s national flag carrier airline – Iran Air – has already signed deals to buy 100 planes from Airbus, 80 from Boeing and 20 from ATR.

Iran’s Aseman Airlines has also signed an agreement to purchase 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets.